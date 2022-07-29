PA deputy speaker Dost Mazari loses no-trust vote

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has lost the no-trust vote today, ARY News reported on Friday.

Voting began in the Punjab Assembly on a no-trust motion against the PA deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari through secret ballot after PTI’s Sibtain Khan was elected as the new speaker of the House.

The PA lawmakers voted on the no-trust motion against the deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. The government lawmakers required 186 votes for the ouster of the PA deputy speaker Mazari.

PA lawmakers cast 186 votes in the favour of removing the deputy speaker Mazari from the position.

As voting began at the PA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Dr Yasmin Rashid cast the first vote on the no-confidence motion, whereas, Iftikhar Gilani cast the second vote from the ruling party.

On July 28, the Punjab Assembly (PA) has passed a no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari following the chief minister’s (CM) election.

Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Bisharat had submitted no-confidence motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari, which was passed by the House’s majority.

Following this, Waseem Khan – a member Panel of Chair who was presiding over the session – adjourned it till tomorrow. The voting on the motion of no confidence against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker had been scheduled to be held today.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders had criticised Dost Mazari for his ruling, which deprived Pervez Elahi of becoming the chief minister after he rejected 10 votes from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

However, later the Supreme Court (SC) declared Mazari’s ruling null and void and instated the Imran Khan-backed candidate, Pervaiz Elahi, as the chief minister.

