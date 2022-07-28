Punjab Assembly passes no-confidence motion against Dost Mazari

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly (PA) has passed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari following the chief minister’s (CM) election, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Bisharat submitted no-confidence motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari, which was passed by the house’s majority.

Following this, Waseem Khan – a member Panel of Chair who was presiding over the session – adjourned it till tomorrow. The voting on the motion of no confidence against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker will be held tomorrow.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders criticised Dost Mazari for his ruling, which deprived Pervez Elahi of becoming the chief minister after he rejected 10 votes from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

However, later the Supreme Court (SC) declared Mazari’s ruling null and void and instated the Imran Khan-backed candidate, Pervaiz Elahi, as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the election for the new speaker of the Punjab Assembly will be held tomorrow, whereas, the scrutiny process of the candidates was also completed.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sibtain Khan have submitted their nomination papers.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court today declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

