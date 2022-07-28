Punjab Assembly: Speaker’s election to be held tomorrow

LAHORE: The election for the new speaker of the Punjab Assembly will be held tomorrow, whereas, the scrutiny process of the candidates was also completed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sibtain Khan have submitted their nomination papers.

As per regulations, the candidate could withdraw the nomination before 4:00 pm tomorrow. The PA speaker’s election will be held through a secret ballot at 4:00 pm.

READ: NAMES OF MEMBERS IN CM PUNJAB PARVEZ ELAHI’S CABINET EMERGE

The scrutiny of the nomination papers was completed for the PA Speaker election. The nomination papers of Sibtain Khan and Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar were approved for the upcoming polls to be held on Friday (tomorrow).

PTI leader Raja Basharat said in a statement that they have completed the number for PA speaker election. He said that all formulas including Asif Ali Zardari have been tested. Basharat added that the voting on the no-trust motion against the PA deputy speaker will be completed tomorrow.

The PTI leader said that a separate schedule should be finalised for the PA deputy speaker election. He added that nomination papers will be received for the election of the PA deputy speaker.

READ: PTI TO NOMINATE MPA SIBTAIN KHAN FOR SPEAKER PUNJAB ASSEMBLY

Yesterday, it was learnt that the proceedings of no-trust motion against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari are likely to be started next week.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had earlier submitted the no-trust motion against PA deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the first week of April.

Sources told ARY News that the matter will proceed next week and the election of the new speaker will also be conducted.

Sources added that PTI finalised Sibtain Khan for the Punjab Assembly Speaker’s slot, whereas, two names were shortlisted for the position of the deputy speaker including Wasiq Qayyum and Taimur Masood.

Comments