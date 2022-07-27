Dost Muhammad Mazari: No-trust motion proceedings likely next week

LAHORE: The proceedings of no-trust motion against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari are likely to be started next week, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had earlier submitted the no-trust motion against PA deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the first week of April.

Sources told ARY News that the matter will proceed next week and the election of the new speaker will also be conducted.

Sources added that PTI finalised Sibtain Khan for the Punjab Assembly Speaker’s slot, whereas, two names were shortlisted for the position of the deputy speaker including Wasiq Qayyum and Taimur Masood.

Earlier, PTI Senator Faisal Javed said in a statement that it was decided to remove Mazari from his position. He said that it seems that Mazari will head the full bench of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the coming day, hence, PTI will remove him.

SC verdict

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election null and void and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new chief minister of the province.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the verdict after completion of the arguments on the Punjab CM election case.

The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

