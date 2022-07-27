Names of members in CM Punjab Parvez Elahi’s cabinet emerge

LAHORE: The names of the ruling parties’ MPAs in Punjab Assembly who will likely be part of the cabinet of the newly elected Chief Minister Parvez Elahi have emerged, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Raja Basharat will likely get the portfolio of law ministry while Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Chaudhry Zaheer ud Din, Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz, Samiulllah Chaudhry, Sardar Asif, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Raja, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Taimur Khan Bhatti, and Murad Raas will get ministerial slots in the Punjab cabinet.

Furthermore, Muhammad Abdullah Waraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Sajid Ahmed Khan, Ahsan ul Haq Chaudhry and Khadija Omar will be added to the provincial cabinet as ministers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as new Punjab chief minister in the wee hours of Wednesday after the Supreme Court annulled a ruling from deputy speaker to reject 10 votes of PML-Q polled in favour of the PTI candidate.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the newly elected Punjab chief minister.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

