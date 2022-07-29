Speaker’s election: Polling underway in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The polling process has begun in the Punjab Assembly for the election of the new speaker in which a tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have jointly fielded Sibtain Khan, whereas, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar of PML-N is the opposition’s candidate.

The polling for the PA speaker’s election began in the Punjab Assembly and Iftikhar Gilani from PP-254 was the first lawmaker who cast the vote.

The panel of chairman called the name of the independent MPA, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, twice, however, he did not cast his vote.

From PML-N, Khalid Tahir Sindhu and Ali Haider Gillani were performing duties as the opposition’s polling agents, whereas, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Dr Murad Raas were the polling agents from the PTI.

Meanwhile, no-confidence against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari was also moved on Thursday and voting in this regard was also expected today.

The Punjab Assembly (PA) passed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Bisharat submitted no-confidence motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari, which was passed by the house’s majority.

Earlier, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court had declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

