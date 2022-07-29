Hamza Shahbaz to challenge Punjab Assembly Speaker’s election

LAHORE: Former chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz has announced to challenge election of Punjab Assembly Speaker, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the former chief minister announced to challenge the Punjab Assembly Speaker’s election, saying that the poll was rigged. He raised objections over the serial numbers printed on the ballot papers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sibtan Khan was elected as the new speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Sibtain Khan won the election after securing 185 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Saif ul Malook Khokhar obtained 175 votes. He was later sworn in as the speaker.

Four votes were rejected out of the 364 votes cast during the session, which was chaired by Panel of Chairman Wasim Badozai. The rejected votes included three of the Opposition and one of the PTI.

The Punjab Assembly speaker’s seat fell vacant after the former office bearer Pervaiz Elahi was elected as the chief minister of Punjab on July 26.

