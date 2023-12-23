Court extends physical remand of ex-CEO DRAP in fake degree case

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Court on Saturday extended the physical remand for two days of the former CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in a fake degree case, ARY News reported.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the former CEO of the DRAP, Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, before the judicial magistrate court of Judge Abbas Shah after completing two days of physical remand.

The FIA officials claimed that an arrest had been made during the two days of physical remand of the accused and sought an extension in the remand from the court.

After hearing the argument from both sides, the court extended the remand of the ex-CEO DRAP for two more days under FIA custody and sent the two main accused to judicial remand in prison.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-corruption circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, ex-CEO of the DRAP in a fake degree case.

“He was appointed CEO of the regulatory authority based on PhD degree, which was found fake,” an FIA spokesperson said.

Sheikh Akhtar Hussain was appointed as CEO of DRAP in the year 2018-19.

The FIA arrested him after a special judge central dismissed his pre-arrest bail.

The anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency had lodged a case against the former DRAP CEO for holding a fake PhD degree.

The Sri Lankan Interpol confirmed the Ph.D. degree was fake as the degree-awarding institution was not recognised.