Court receives first bail plea after NAB amendment ordinance 2021

ISLAMABAD: First bail plea has been filed in the accountability court, Islamabad, after NAB amendment ordinance 2021, ARY News reported on Monday.

The plea has been moved by suspect Muhammad Abdullah in Mudarba scandal. The applicant has stated that his bail to be accepted as per the new ordinance.

I was running a seminary not holding a public office according to the NAB amendment ordinance’s section 4. The suspect has pleaded with the court to approve bail and order his release until the final decision of the case.

Last week, National Accountability Bureau (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 was challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petitioner made the federal government and other parties in the case.

NAB amendment ordinance

President Arif Alvi had promulgated the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 paving way to extend the tenure of the chairman of the anti-graft watchdog.

As per the new law, the accountability court would have the authority to approve bail plea of the suspect.

Attorney General Khalid Javed earlier said that a consultation would be made with the opposition leader over the appointment and extension of the NAB chairman. “The incumbent chairman will continue to work until a consensus is reached on the appointment or extension,” the AG said.

It is to be mentioned here that the incumbent Chairman NAB, Javed Iqbal’s four-year term has been completed on October 8.