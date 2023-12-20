24.9 C
Court grant protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The court granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the Peshawar High Court Dera Bench granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his brothers for seven days.

The court directed to complete legal formalities and investigations for cases within the next seven days.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been declared absconder in a case related to the possession and display of unlicensed weapons and liquor.

As per details, the district and session judge Islamabad declared him an absconder after not appearing before the court despite non-bailable arrest warrants in the case.

Moreover, the prosecutor and investigation officer appeared before the court, hereby the hearing was adjourned till January 4.

