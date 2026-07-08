Court grants bail to accused Agha Shaheer in Clifton firing incident

KARACHI: A local court granted bail to accused Agha Shaheer on Wednesday in Clifton firing incident in Karachi in which an FBR official was injured.

Sessions Judge-South granted bail to the accused and ordered him to submit Rs 1.5 Lac security bonds in the court.

In a road rage incident in Karachi’s Clifton area turned violent when a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official was shot and injured following a dispute with the son of a senior police official.

According to police, the incident took place between 1:30am and 2:00am in Clifton Block 9 when a minor collision between two vehicles led to an argument that escalated into gunfire. FBR inspector Shahmeer sustained bullet wounds in the incident.

The accused, Agha Shahryar Pathan, the son of a SSP, was reportedly driving a white car when the altercation began after the side mirrors of the vehicles touched.

“According to medical report FBR inspector Shahmeer sustained two bullet wounds,” defence lawyer argued before the court earlier. “Police found only one spent bullet from the scene,” the lawyer said.

The plaintiff doesn’t object over the bail plea of the accused.

An FIR registered has been registered at Clifton police station on charges of attempted murder and other serious offences.