Court grants interim bail to Asif Zardari in New York apartment case

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court Islamabad on Tuesday granted interim bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari in the New York apartment case, ARY News reported.

The court approved interim bail of the former president for Rs five lac surety bond.

Asif Ali Zardari appeared in the accountability court along with his lawyers Farooq H. Naik, Arshad Tabraiz and Barrister Sheeraz.

The court granted interim bail to the PPP leader and adjourned further hearing of the case until November 23.

The NAB had served Asif Zardari a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment, 524 East 72nd Street, 37F, Manhattan, New York, United States.

He had subsequently obtained pre-arrest bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

However, Asif Ali Zardari denied owning the expensive apartment in Manhattan. “I had sold out the apartment the same year I purchased it,” the sources quoted him as saying in the reply he filed through his lawyers.

