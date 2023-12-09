Court grants one-day transit remand of Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial magistrate Abdul Majeed Qazi has granted one-day transit remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the former federal minister was presented before the judicial magistrate court where the judge reserved its verdict and sent Fawad Chaudhry on a one-day transit remand under Anti-Corruption Authorities.

The court in its verdict directed to produce Fawad Chaudhry in the concerned court.

Last month, Fawad Chaudhry, a former federal minister who recently left PTI over May 9 violence, was arrested from his home in Islamabad, his wife said.

Taking to X, Hiba Chaudhry wrote that “Fawad has been arrested and taken to an unknown place.”

Fawad Arrested and taken to unknown place. — Hiba Fawad Chaudhary (@HibaFawadPk) November 4, 2023

Fawad’s arrest comes a day after PTI leader Asad Qaiser was detained by police in a graft case in Islamabad.

In January, Fawad was arrested from his residence after he publicly “threatened” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).