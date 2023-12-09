25.9 C
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Court grants one-day transit remand of Fawad Chaudhry

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The Judicial magistrate Abdul Majeed Qazi has granted one-day transit remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the former federal minister was presented before the judicial magistrate court where the judge reserved its verdict and sent Fawad Chaudhry on a one-day transit remand under Anti-Corruption Authorities.

The court in its verdict directed to produce Fawad Chaudhry in the concerned court.

Last month, Fawad Chaudhry, a former federal minister who recently left PTI over May 9 violence, was arrested from his home in Islamabad, his wife said.

Taking to X, Hiba Chaudhry wrote that “Fawad has been arrested and taken to an unknown place.”

Fawad’s arrest comes a day after PTI leader Asad Qaiser was detained by police in a graft case in Islamabad.

In January, Fawad was arrested from his residence after he publicly “threatened” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

