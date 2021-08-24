Court grants physical remand of ‘two facilitators’ in cash van heist case

KARACHI: The police produced two alleged facilitators arrested in the cash van heist in a local court on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

On August 9, the driver of a cash van ran away with Rs 205 million in a daring incident of robbery in Mithadar police jurisdiction in Karachi.

“Naimat Ali and Asad Ali are charged of facilitation to the key accused of the crime, as they had provided their vehicle for transfer of the looted money,” investigation officer of the case told the court.

The police sought 10 days’ physical remand of the accused from the court “for further questioning and search of the central accused”.

The court granted three days’ physical remand of the two suspects to police.

According to police, both suspects are brothers and owners of a vehicle used in the transfer of Rs200 million from a cash van. Police have also seized a vehicle used in the heist.

During the investigation, it was revealed that prime suspect, Hussain Shah, the driver of the cash van who ran away with the vehicle, reached Gulistan-e-Johar in a Hi-Roof carrying looted cash.

The two facilitators arrested by police had provided a vehicle to their brother-in-law Zulfiqar who then handed over the Hi-roof to prime suspect Hussain Shah for transferring money from the cash van of a private bank, the investigators said.

Prime suspects, Hussian Shah and Zulfiqar have fled from Karachi after the crime.

The heist had taken place at the city’s I.I. Chundrigar road area on August 9. The police had said guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.