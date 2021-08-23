Police arrest two facilitators in Karachi cash van heist case

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Monday claimed to have arrested two facilitators involved in the cash van heist in the Mithadar area of the port city, ARY News reported.

According to police, both suspects are brothers and owners of a vehicle used in the transfer of Rs200 million from a cash van. Police have also seized a vehicle used in the heist.

During the investigation, it was revealed that prime suspect, Hussain Shah, the driver of the cash van who ran away with the vehicle, reached Gulistan-e-Johar in a Hi-Roof full of cash.

The two facilitators arrested by police had provided a vehicle to their brother-in-law Zulfiqar who then handed over the Hi-roof to prime suspect Hussain Shah for transferring money from the cash van of a private bank, the investigators told.

According to investigators, the prime suspects, Hussian Shah and Zulfiqar fled Karachi after the crime scene.

On August 9, the driver of a cash van ran away with Rs205 million in a daring incident of robbery in Karachi.

The heist had taken place at the city’s I.I. Chundrigar area on August 9. The police had said guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road.

The Mithadar police had launched an investigation after registering a case into the heist.