Karachi police claim to identify suspects in cash van heist

KARACHI: The investigators of the Karachi police department have claimed to identify all suspects involved in the cash van heist in the Mithadar area, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police investigators have spotted all suspects who were involved in a cash van heist in which the van driver ran away with over Rs200 million cash.

It has been exposed that the accused driver had received a police verification certificate with a fake signature of the station house officer (SHO).

During the investigation, a former SHO of Gulistan-e-Johar police station was found complete unaware of issuing a certificate to the accused driver. It was learnt that a police station’s officer had signed the document in the place of the SHO.

The investigation officials have seized two mobiles that had been thrown by the accused driver at Mai Kolachi Road during the heist. One of the mobile phones was given to the driver by the security company, whereas, the investigation is underway to trace personal SIM cards and contacts of the accused Hussain Shah.

On August 9, the driver of a cash van ran away with Rs205 million in a daring incident of robbery in Karachi.

The heist had taken place at the city’s I.I. Chundrigar area on August 9. The police had said guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road.

The Mithadar police had launched an investigation after registering a case into the heist.