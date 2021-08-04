Two killed as armed men attack, rob cash van in Karachi

KARACHI: Two persons were killed while one got injured after six armed robbers attacked a cash van of a currency exchange firm in Karachi’s Buffer Zone on Wednesday.

According to rescue and police officials, six armed men on three bikes intercepted a cash van near the deputy commissioner’s office after it picked up cash from a bank.

They opened indiscriminate firing on the vehicle, as a result of which two persons, including a cashier and a security guard, were killed while another security guard sustained gunshot wounds.

On getting information, a police team reached the crime scene and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

SSP Central Ghulam Murtaza Tabasum told the media that the van picked up Rs985,000 cash from a bank in exchange for 6,000 US dollars transferred into an account at the bank by the firm.

He said the armed assailants first shot at and injured the employees of the currency exchange firm sitting in the vehicle and then looted cash before speeding away on three bikes.

All the injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead on arrival.