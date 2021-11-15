Court grants post-arrest bail to 40 TLP workers

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to as many as 40 workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The court directed them to furnish a surety bond of Rs100,000 each to secure the bail.

The workers who are in jail on judicial custody moved bail pleas through their lawyers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the interior ministry last week decided to withdraw over 40 cases against TLP leader Saad Rizvi and others in line with an agreement reached with the organisation.

The cases involving punishment of three years or more than that will be repealed by the government, the sources inside ministry said. The government has removed the name of the organisation’s chief Saad Rizvi from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

His name was removed from the Fourth Schedule – a list on which suspects of terrorism are put under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 – on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee, Lahore.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification to this effect. Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021.

