TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s name removed from ATA fourth schedule

LAHORE: The government implemented Thursday yet another point of an agreement reached with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as it removed the name of the organisation’s chief Saad Rizvi from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

His name was removed from the Fourth Schedule – a list on which suspects of terrorism are put under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 – on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee, Lahore.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification to this effect. Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021.

“Federal Government, under Sub-Section (I) of Section 11-U of Act ibid has removed the name of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan from 1st Schedule of Act ibid as a proscribed organization,” read the notification.

“Now therefore, name of Hafiz Muhammad Saad s/o Khadim Hussain is, hereby, deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 with immediate effect.”

On Sunday, the interior ministry issued a notification to revoke the proscription of the organization after the cabinet division okayed a summary on the recommendations put to it by the federal law ministry.

The federal law ministry had recommended the revocation in its summary days after the government and then banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan reached an agreement following the siege of parts of Pakistan.

On October 31, the religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced that the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan have reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations.

Sources had said that the organisation agreed to call off its intended long march towards Islamabad, adding that it was also agreed that no legal action would be taken against TLP workers by the government.

