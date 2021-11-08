TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in

LAHORE: Following the 50 per cent implementation of the agreement, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Monday announced to end its Wazirabad sit-in, ARY News reported.

On way to Islamabad, the TLP workers had reached Wazirabad, a town in Gujranwala, Punjab on Oct 29. Initially, they kept the GT Road blocked for three days before shifting to an adjacent park after the TLP struck a deal with the government.

Member TLP Majlis-e-Shura, Pir Sarwar Shah announced to end the sit-in and asked the party workers to return Jama Masjid Rehmatallil Aalmeen.

He said that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has ended its sit as the government has implemented 50 per cent of the pact signed earlier this month.

Shah said Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan will stick to the pact it signed with the federal government and demanded timely implementation of the pact.

Read more: TLP no more a banned outfit, interior ministry notifies

Govt revokes proscribed status of TLP

On Sunday, the federal interior ministry had issued the notification to revoke the proscription of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan after the cabinet division okayed the summary of recommendations put to it by the federal law ministry.

The official notification followed the approval by the cabinet of the federal ministers that after some deliberations gave the development the final nod. The federal law ministry had recommended the revocation in its summary days after the government and then banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan reached an agreement following the siege of parts of Pakistan.

Govt-TLP agreement

On October 31, the religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced that the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan have reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations.

Sources had said that the proscribed organisation agreed to call off its intended long march towards Islamabad, adding that it has also agreed that no legal action would be taken against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan workers by the government.

Read more: DETAILS OF GOVT-TLP AGREEMENT REVEALED

According to the agreement, TLP would be allowed to take part in mainstream politics in future, while the government, on the other hand, agreed to release all arrested workers of the proscribed outfit.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!