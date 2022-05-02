Court grants two-day physical remand of Rashid Shafique

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rashid Shafique, nephew of former federal minister Sheiklh Rasheed, has been remanded in police custody for another two days after he was arrested yesterday for his alleged involvement in Madinah incident, ARY NEWS reported.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique was presented before the duty judge where police sought his physical remand for seven days to probe his alleged involvement in the unfortunate incident.

The court, however, approved two-day physical remand and directed police to present him on second day of Eid before the court.

Yesterday, a local court granted one day’s remand of Sheikh Rashid Shafique to police.

Police had earlier produced Rashid Shafique, a nephew of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, in the court of duty judge Mushtaq Janjua in Attock.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique was arrested on Sunday from Islamabad airport by a team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Shafique was arrested from Islamabad airport as soon as he returned after performing Umrah. He was nominated in a case filed against PTI leaders in Faisalabad.

PTI workers staged a protest outside the local court against the arrest.

Sheikh Rasheed while commenting on the matter said that he along with Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and others are also booked in the case in which his nephew has been arrested by FIA.

“The government is resorting to vengeance and they will arrest multiple PTI leaders ahead of Imran Khan’s long march towards Islamabad at the end of May,” he said.

