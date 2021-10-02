Court defers indictment of Sharjeel Inam Memon in corruption reference

KARACHI: The accountability court Karachi on Saturday postponed the indictment of PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon and other accused in assets beyond means reference until October 25, ARY News reported.

The Karachi accountability Judge heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as former Sindh minister Sharjeel Inam Memon appeared before the court today.

The indictment was delayed due to the non-appearance of some co-accused in the reference.

The accountability court showing resentment over the non-appearance of the accused, ordered to ensure their presence in the next hearing.

The court has now fixed October 25 as a date of the indictment of Memon and others.

On August 13, Sharjeel Inam Memon was allowed to travel abroad by Sindh High Court (SHC) despite opposition from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The PPP leader is currently on bail in graft cases as National Accountability Bureau has launched two references against him in Sindh and an inquiry in Islamabad.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2019 had filed another reference against the former Sindh minister and 12 other accused before an accountability court in the case pertaining to assets beyond means.

NAB has named Memon’s wife, Sadaf Sharjeel, and mother, Zeenat Inam, as accused in the reference.

In a reference, NAB alleged that Memon has assets worth Rs2.43 billion beyond known sources of income and purchased properties in the name of multiple relatives.

PPP leader Memon with other accused is also facing charges of their alleged involvement in Rs 5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh Information Department.

On July 6, the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to People’s Party leader Sharjeel Memon in Sindh Roshan Program case.

