Court indicts Mufti Aziz, sons in sexual abuse case

LAHORE: A local court on Monday indicted Mufti Aziz ur Rehman and his five sons on charges of raping a madressah student.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Rashid read out charges against Mufti Aziz, and his sons, Altaf Rehman, Atiq Rehman, Atta Rehman, Wasee Rehman, and Latif Rehman.

Also Read: Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman seeks bail in sexual abuse case

They all pleaded not guilty to the felony and opted to contest the charges. The court directed the prosecution department to produce its witnesses at next hearing to record their testimonies.

According to the case challan, the cleric sexually abused his student by promising him help in passing his exam.

A forensic examination confirmed the authenticity of viral videos in which he was purportedly seen sexually abusing the student. A total of 22 witnesses have been listed in the challan.

ALSO READ: Mufti Aziz raped student by luring him to help pass exam: police

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore was arrested on June 20 after videos showing him sexually assaulting a student went viral.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of the student at North Cantt Police Station.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!