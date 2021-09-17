Mufti Aziz raped student by luring him to help pass exam: police

LAHORE: Police submitted on Friday a charge-sheet in a Lahore court against cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman in a sexual abuse case.

The police furnished the challan after completing investigation against the accused.

According to the charge-sheet, the cleric sexually abused his student by promising him help in passing his exam.

A forensic examination confirmed the authenticity of the video in which he was purportedly seen sexually abusing the student. Besides, a total of 22 witnesses have been listed in the challan.

On June 20, the Punjab police had announced the arrest of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman has since confessed to sexually abusing the student and trying to harass the latter to refrain him from making the video viral.