FIA reply sought on Lahore cleric’s plea for forensic review of video

LAHORE: A court here on Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file its response to a plea by Mufti Aziz ur Rehman seeking a forensic review of a video in which he was purportedly seen sexually abusing his student.

Additional Sessions Judge Shafiq Abbas Kalyar heard the plea of the accused.

Mufti Aziz’s lawyer stated before the judge that his client was implicated in a sexual abuse case on political basis. He along with his three sons was arrested after the video went viral on social media, the counsel added.

He requested the court to order a forensic review of the video to ascertain its veracity.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate directed the FIA to furnish its comments on a bail petition of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman on next hearing on August 23.

On June 20, Punjab police had announced the arrest of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore along with his son.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman has since confessed to sexually abusing a student besides also trying to harass the latter to refrain him from making the video viral.