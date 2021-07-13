Sexual abuse case: Charge-sheet against Mufti Aziz ready

LAHORE: Lahore police have prepared an interim charge-sheet against Lahore cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman in a sexual abuse case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources within Punjab’s prosecution department relayed that the cleric has been declared the main suspect in the charge-sheet with five of his sons nominated as suspects.

Mufti Aziz’s sons are accused of extending death threats to the complainant to hush up the case, the sources added.

Complainant Sabir Shah’s statement has also been made part of the charge-sheet which will likely be submitted to the prosecution branch for approval before it is submitted to the relevant court.

On June 28, the court had sent Mufti Aziz ur Rehman to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Amid tight security, the police produced the cleric before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan with his face covered with a piece of cloth.

The investigation officer informed that he had completed the investigation against the accused. When the magistrate asked the cleric if he wanted to say something, the latter replied that he desired to record his statement.

The court sent the accused to jail with directives for the jail authorities to produce Mufti Aziz ur Rehman before the relevant court to record his statement.