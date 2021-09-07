Court requested to dismiss Mufti Aziz’s bail in sexual abuse case

LAHORE: A sessions court took up on Tuesday a bail application of Lahore cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman in a sexual abuse case.

As the bail plea came up for hearing, police produced the case record stating the cleric was found guilty of the crime during investigation.

The investigation officer stated that the suspect is not entitled to bail and requested the court to dismiss his application.

The court put off the hearing until 2pm with a direction for both defence and prosecution sides to forward their arguments on the bail application.

On June 20, Punjab police had announced the arrest of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore.

The cleric has confessed to sexually abusing a student besides also trying to harass the latter to refrain him from making the video viral.