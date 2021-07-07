Verdict reserved on bail pleas of Lahore cleric’s sons

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday reserved a verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman’s three sons in a sexual abuse case, reported ARY News.

The court reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence sides.

A police report presented to the court said the cleric’s sons, identified as Latifur Rehman, Wasimur Rehman, and Wasiur Rehman, were found guilty during investigation.

The investigation officer informed the court that the investigation against the three sons of Mufti Aziz, who is in jail on judicial remand, had been completed and that he had already submitted the case record to the court.

On June 28, the court had sent Mufti Aziz ur Rehman to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Amid tight security, the police produced the cleric before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan with his face covered with a piece of cloth.

The investigation officer informed that he had completed the investigation against the accused. When the magistrate asked the cleric if he wanted to say something, the latter replied that he desired to record his statement.

The court sent the accused to jail with directives for the jail authorities to produce him before the relevant court to record his statement.