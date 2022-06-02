Court moved to order registration of FIR against PM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: The district and sessions court Lahore has been moved to order the registration of FIR against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

The applicant in his plea has stated that the police on the directives of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab CM and Rana Sanaullah baton-charged the women at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on May 25 during Azadi March.

The additional sessions judge has summoned report from Gulberg Town police on June 4.

On Wednesday, a Lahore district and sessions court ordered the registration of cases against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others against police torture on PTI workers during party’s recently held ‘Azadi March’ towards Islamabad.

Advocate Haider Majeed had filed an application in the Lahore sessions court, seeking registration of cases against the interior minister and Punjab police officials under Section-166(1), 352 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The learned judge after completing the hearing on the application announced the registration of criminal cases against Rana Sanaullah, CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations under Section-166, 352 and 427.

