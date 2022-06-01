Court orders registration of case against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: A Lahore district and sessions court on Wednesday ordered the registration of cases against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others against police torture on PTI workers during party’s recently held ‘Azadi March’ towards Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Advocate Haider Majeed had filed an application in the Lahore sessions court, seeking registration of cases against the interior minister and Punjab police officials under Section-166(1), 352 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The learned judge after completing the hearing on the application announced the registration of criminal cases against Rana Sanaullah, CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations under Section-166, 352 and 427.

الحمدللّٰہ راناثناللہ اور پولیس حکام کیخلاف حقیقی آزادی مارچ میں قتل، شہریوں پر تشدد، املاک کو نقصان پہنچانے اور دیگر جرائم کے ارتکاب کے ضمن میں پہلا مقدمہ درج کرنے کا حکم سیشن کورٹ لاہور نے دیا ہے، انشاللہ ہر زیادتی کا حساب ہو گا #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/1zoJf4eeVT — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 1, 2022

The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Mian Mudasar Umar.

May 25 clashes

On May 25, A clash erupted between Lahore police and PTI workers marching to Islamabad for long march. Police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charged in an effort to disperse PTI activists.

On the eve of the march, the government rounded up over 1,000 PTI leaders and workers in a crackdown designed to derail the party’s plans for the march.

THREE POLICEMEN DEAD, OVER 100 INJURED AMID RAIDS, CLASHES WITH PTI PROTESTORS

Section 144 was imposed in Lahore, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Karachi, as well as other major cities in the country, while the Punjab government sought the deployment of Rangers to control the law and order situation.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Police, three policemen also died in clashes and raids on PTI workers’ houses.

SC moved for protection against arrests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against arrests and blockades during the long march led by party chairman Imran Khan and asked the apex court to provide protection against these tactics in future.

The PTI in its plea asked the apex court to direct federal and provincial governments against violent measures against the peaceful marchers in future besides also issuing directives to the inspector generals of police (IGs) against the arrest of leaders and activists of the PTI.

The party further sought the Supreme Court’s intervention in ensuring that no containers are placed on the route of the march and also direct the government over the use of force against the marchers.

The petition has made federal and provincial governments and IGs respondents in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) had allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and stopped the government from carrying out raids on houses and offices when Imran Khan led his long march towards Islamabad on May 25.

