Three policemen dead, over 100 injured amid raids, clashes with PTI protestors

Lahore: Three policemen dead, and over 100 were injured during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march on May 25, spokesperson Punjab Police said.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Police, three policemen died in clashes and raids on PTI workers’ houses clashes between them and police forces during the PTI’s long march while over a hundred have reportedly been injured. The protesters also managed 11 police vehicles, he added.

According to details, one policeman was killed in Lahore while two lost their lives in Attock. In Lahore, constable Kamal was killed by a gunshot amid a raid on a PTI leader’s house.

However, two policemen Mudassir Abbas and Muhammad Javed were killed after their bus met with an accident in Attock. Mudassir Abbas was from Faisalabad while Muhammad Javed was from Sialkot, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson added that 34 cops from Lahore, 48 from Attock, and nine from Sargodha sustained injuries amid the clashes. Cops were injured performing their duties in Mianwali, Rawalpindi and Jhelum districts as well.

The protestors, along with damaging 11 police vehicles, destroyed public property, set trees and green belts ablaze and snatched weapons like short machine guns(SMG) from policemen.

