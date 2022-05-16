Punjab police arrest more officials of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Punjab police on Monday arrested more officials of the Punjab Assembly besides also carrying out raids to nab secretary of the provincial assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the spokesman for the Punjab Assembly, multiple officers of the assembly secretariat have been arrested. “Director Punjab Assembly Faisal Hussain was arrested despite getting a pre-arrest bail while other officials including Sohail Shehzad, Liaquat Ali, Muhamamd Tayyab and Usama have also been arrested,” he said.

The police are also carrying out raids to arrest secretary Punjab Assembly and a heavy deployment is being made outside his home, the spokesman said.

Yesterday, multiple officials of the assembly secretariat including Shehbaz Hussain and two security officers were arrested, he said and added that raids are also being conducted to arrest principal staff officer of Parvez Elahi.

The spokesman termed the arrests and raids for provincial assembly’s staff as an illegal act committed by police.

Recently, the date for a key provincial assembly session has once again been changed and now it is being scheduled for May 30 instead of May 16.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi issued fresh directives to summon the provincial assembly session on May 30. The deputy secretary of the provincial assembly has issued notification for the revised date.

On April 28, Speaker Parvez Elahi postponed the session of the provincial assembly till May 16 at the time when the provincial assembly was to vote today on a no-confidence motion filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against his own Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

Comments