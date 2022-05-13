Date for key session of Punjab Assembly changed again

LAHORE: The date for a key Punjab Assembly session has once again been changed and now it is being scheduled for May 30 instead of May 16, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi has issued fresh directives to summon the provincial assembly session on May 30. The deputy secretary of the provincial assembly has issued notification for the revised date.

On April 28, Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi postponed the session of the provincial assembly till May 16 at the time when the provincial assembly was to vote today on a no-confidence motion filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against his own Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi had issued strict SOPs for the assembly session.

According to the SOPs, the MPAs were barred from taking their phones inside the assembly and directed to deposit it to security officials at the entrance. The female MPAs were not allowed to carry their handbags.

The development came after police arrested Secretary Coordination Punjab Assembly Inayat Ullah Lak ahead of no-trust motions in the Assembly against Speaker Parvez Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

According to details, Inayat Ullah Lak was arrested from outside the Governor House when he was going to court. He was not informed in which case he has been arrested by the police and was shifted to Garhi Shahu police station.

