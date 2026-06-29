Court Orders Police to Arrest, Produce CM KP Sohail Afridi

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad has ordered the police to arrest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and produce him before the court, ARY News reported.

The Islamabad district court on Monday heard a case against the KP Chief Minister regarding his misleading allegations against state institutions and attempts to damage their credibility.

Due to his continuous absence from the proceedings, the court maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against him.

The court directed law enforcement to arrest the CM and present him at the next session, subsequently adjourning the hearing until July 9.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered the case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Earlier yesterday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly approved a supplementary budget exceeding Rs121.47 billion, clearing additional allocations for both current expenditures and development projects across multiple government departments.

According to the approved budget, Rs50.49 billion has been allocated for current expenditures, while Rs71.73 billion has been earmarked for the province’s development programme.

Key departmental allocations

Police: Rs7.53 billion.

Administration of Justice: Rs4.12 billion.

Home Department: Rs1.38 billion.

Prisons Department: Rs514.1 million.

Local Councils: Rs7.5 billion.

Local Government Department: Additional Rs1.29 billion.

Social Welfare Department: Rs4.43 billion.

Relief: Rs7.35 billion.

Merged districts: Additional Rs3 billion.

Debt servicing: Rs3 billion.

Transport Department: Rs1.46 billion.

Information Department: Rs706.5 million.

Forests Department: Rs412.9 million.

Revenue Department: Rs323.6 million.

Administration Department: Rs791.9 million.

Planning and Development (P&D) Department: Rs40.2 million.

Officials said the supplementary grants are aimed at meeting urgent spending requirements, accelerating development work, and supporting security and public welfare initiatives across the province, including in the merged districts.

Read More: Sohail Afridi claims federal govt blocking provincial rights, resources

The assembly also approved Rs49.89 billion under revised current expenditures, in addition to the Rs71.73 billion for development schemes.

The supplementary budget is aimed at meeting additional financial requirements during the current fiscal year while ensuring the continuation of development schemes and essential public services across the province.