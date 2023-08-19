Court orders to de-seal Usman Dar’s property

SIALKOT: A civil court has ordered to de-seal the property of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the counsel of Usman Dar said that the residence, secretariat, Factory and other property has been de-sealed on court orders.

The Deputy Magistrate yesterday order to de-seal his properties and the court orders were implemented today, Usman Dar’s lawyer said.

Earlier, the residence, factory, and secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar were sealed.

The district administration of Sialkot confirmed that this action was taken in accordance with a court order.

Read more: ACE Punjab to take action against Usman Dar

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar appeared before the anti-corruption team in Lahore for an inquiry over corruption charges.

Usman Dar and his brothers are accused of receiving Rs5 million as ‘commission’ from contractors in the four UCs in his constituency.

Dar appeared before the assistant director of anti-corruption Lahore headquarters. Talking to newsmen, Dar again demanded an open inquiry into allegations leveled against him and his brothers.

Dar said all the tenders were awarded as per law and claimed that the case is registered against him at the ‘behest’ of defence minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.