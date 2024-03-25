Court orders to produce PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on April 4

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court in Islamabad ordered to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on April 4, ARY News reported.

As per details, the session court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail pleas and issued production orders for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife.

The PTI counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhary appeared before the court, where the court ordered superintendent Adiala Jail to present Imran Khan on April 4.

Earlier, the District and Sessions court in Islamabad acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in two vandalism cases registered against him.

The PTI founder was booked in two cases at Loohi Bheer and Sahala police stations during the party’s long march in Islamabad. Judicial Magistrate Ayesha Kundi acquitted the PTI founder in both cases.

In another development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Adiala jail superintendent to arrange online meetings between the former prime minister and his lawyers till the resolution of the security issues.

In the judgment, the court said that the PTI founder’s lawyer had said that they were restricted from meeting their client due to security issues.

The IHC ordered the jail authorities to make arrangements to facilitate Imran Khan’s online meetings with his legal team. They were directed to ensure the required internet speed for smooth huddles of the former prime minister.

The former prime minister is facing more than 100 cases following his ouster from office and currently, he is incarcerated in Adiala Jail after convictions in cipher, toshakhana and ‘un-lawful’ nikkah cases.