Court orders to release PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI: An Anti-Corruption Court (ACC) has ordered the release of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a fake property documents case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the anti-corruption court has ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case related to land transaction in Malir district of Karachi.

The court also ordered the Sindh Opposition Leader to submit a surety bond of Rs50,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that Haleem Adil Sheikh went to an anti-corruption court in Jamshoro yesterday, however, the ACE team arrested him from outside the premises.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was later shifted to Karachi by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team and lodged a land case against him. He was shifted to Aziz Bhatti police station in Karachi by the ACE team on Wednesday. The ACE registered the Malir land case against him.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan condemned arrest of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and termed it pure fascism.

“This is pure fascism, reflecting the Zardari-Sharif mafia’s approach of eliminating those they cannot purchase,” Imran Khan said, adding that such behavior is absolutely unacceptable in any democracy.

