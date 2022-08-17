Court orders to submit Shahbaz Gill’s medical report by tomorrow

The Duty Magistrate in the sedition case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has ordered the Investigation officer to submit Shehbaz Gill’s medical report in court by tomorrow morning, ARY News reported.

According to details, the IO in the sedition case against Shahbaz Gill has been ordered to submit the PTI leader’s medical report in court by 9 am August 18. The court has ordered to conduct a medical check-up of the PTI leader as soon as possible.

The IO has been ordered to present Shahbaz Gill in teh court on August 19.

Also Read: Azadi March probe: Shehbaz Gill warns Rana Sanaullah of arrest

Earlier today, an Islamabad session court handed PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police on two-day physical remand.

Additional session judge Zeba Chaudhry announced a verdict reserved on Wednesday morning after hearing arguments from both side. “Shahbaz Gill is handed over to Islamabad police for next 48 hours,” the judge ordered.

Gill was previously sent on judicial remand by the court, however, the government approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and successfully pleaded before the court to reverse the decision as the investigators wanted to recover his phone.

The IHC directed the session court to reconsider the decision on the sending the suspect on judicial remand to Adiala jail.

Comments