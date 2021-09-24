Court rejects bail plea of suspects in Lahore rickshaw harassment case

LAHORE: Local court on Friday rejected the bail plea of two suspects in Lahore rickshaw harassment case, ARY News reported.

Suspects namely, Abdul Rehman and Irfan Ali moved plea to the court of the additional sessions judge, seeking bail in the case.

However, Judge Muhammad Saeed rejected the bail plea of the suspects. Both suspects were identified by the victim.

On August 24, the Punjab police claimed to have detained one more suspect involved in harassing the woman who was aboard a Qingqi rickshaw near Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

Police had already arrested another suspect who filmed the viral video of a group of women being sexually harassed inside a Qingqi rickshaw.

Police had also seized the mobile phones of both prime suspects and have sent them for forensic analysis.

According to investigators, both culprits harassed more than 7 women on Independence Day and recorded video of sexual assault