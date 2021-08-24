Police arrest another suspect in Lahore rickshaw harassment case

LAHORE: In a major development in the Lahore harassment case, the Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have detained one more suspect involved in harassing the woman who was aboard a Qingqi rickshaw near Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, ARY News reported citing sources.

The arrest was made by Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police in Lahore, said sources.

Police had already arrested another suspect who filmed the viral video of a woman getting sexually harassed inside a Qingqi rickshaw.

Both suspects have been identified as Abdul Rehman and Irfan Hussain and are residents of Mandi Faizabad Nankana, according to sources.

Police have also seized the mobile phones of both prime suspects and have sent them for forensic analysis.

According to investigators, both culprits harassed more than 7 women on Independence Day and recorded video of sexual assault.

On Saturday, the Lari Adda police registered a case on the complaint of SHO Ghulam Abbas against at least 10 men.

On Friday, yet another video clip showing a man harassing a woman in Lahore on Independence Day went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

The video shows the man chasing and harassing women travelling in a Qingqi Rickshaw. He can be seen trying to inappropriately touch one of the women seated in the back of the rickshaw.

More videos of women being subjected to harassment at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park have surfaced after the incident of a crowd of men assaulting a female TikTok figure.