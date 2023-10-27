Court rejects plea seeking PTI Chief’s investigation

ISLAMABAD: Court has rejected the plea filed by Gujranwala Police seeking investigation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Gujranwala police urged the court to allow the investigation from the PTI chairman in the case related to vandalism at Gujranwala Cantt which resulted in injuring 14 police personnel.

Judge Abul Hasnat asked the police officer why the investigation had not been conducted from Imran Khan yet. At this, the Gujranwala police said that the FIA report has not been released.

In his response, the judge pointed out how will it be proved that the PTI chief had committed the crime.

Earlier today, Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the cipher case.

After rejecting the plea to stop the trial of the cipher case, the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also rejected the bail plea of PTI Chief.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court judge Aamer Farooq reserved its verdict on October 16, allowing ample time for both the prosecution and defense to present their arguments and evidence. Meanwhile, the PTI Chief is currently in prison on judicial remand in the cipher case.