PTI chairman’s bail rejected in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the cipher case, ARY News reported.

After rejecting the plea to stop the trial of the cipher case, the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also rejected the bail plea of PTI Chief.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court judge Aamer Farooq reserved its verdict on October 16, allowing ample time for both the prosecution and defense to present their arguments and evidence.

Meanwhile, the PTI Chief is currently in prison on judicial remand in the cipher case.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that the former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.