Rawalpindi court reserves verdict against Lal Haveli’s evacuation orders

RAWALPINDI: The court of additional district and sessions judge on Tuesday reserved its verdict on Awami Muslim League chief and interior minister Sheikh Rasheed’s plea challenging the evacuation orders of Lal Haveli by the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved the verdict, which will be announced at 2pm today.

Sheikh Rasheed in his plea termed the evacuation orders of Lal Haveli as political victimization and stated the property belongs to him for decades and despite hearing the case scheduled for October 24, the Evacuee Trust Property Board served evacuation notice.

Earlier, the ETPB while rejecting AML chief’s plea for transfer and regularization of the properties, ordered the former interior minister and his brother to vacate the properties including Lal Haveli within seven days.

The verdict said the hearing was adjourned several times on the request of Sheikh Rasheed to present the documents of the property but he failed.

The verdict further said the ETPB has decided to take back the control of the properties as per directions of the Supreme Court.

