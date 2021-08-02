Court reserves verdict in MPA Nazir Chohan’s bail plea

LAHORE: A district and sessions court on Monday reserved its verdict in MPA, Nazir Chohan’s plea seeking bail in a case registered by SAPM Shahzad Akbar, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Nazir Chohan heard the petition. The honourable judge after hearing arguments from the accused and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reserved its verdict into Chohan’s bail plea.

The applicant has alleged that cases against him have been registered on the behest of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahzad Akbar. I was rearrested in another case after got bail in the first case, he added.

The applicant has pleaded with the court to approve his bail in the case.

The pro-Jahangir Tareen MPA is currently in Jail on judicial remand. The case was registered in the FIA Cyber Crime Unit on the complaint of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahzad Akbar.

Read more: FIA ARRESTS MPA NAZIR CHOHAN IN SEPARATE CASE

Akbar in his FIR had stated that MPA Nazir Chohan allegedly targeted his religious belief and did a speech on social media to create hate against him.

It is to be noted, Nazir Chohan, was arrested by police on Tuesday in a first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint from Adviser to the prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar at Lahore’s Race Course police.

Later, a session court in Lahore had granted bail Chohan.