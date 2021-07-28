FIA arrests MPA Nazir Chohan in separate case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested pro-Jahangir Tareen group MPA, Nazir Chohan in a separate case, reported ARY News.

The case was registered in the FIA Cyber Crime Unit on the complaint of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahzad Akbar. Javed Butt and Waseem Raja, who are said to be journalists on social media, have also been named in the case.

Akbar in his FIR has stated that MPA Nazir Chohan allegedly targeted his religious belief and did a speech on social media to create hate against him.

Acting on the complaint, the FIA team reached Kot Lakhpat Jail and rearrested Chohan.

It is to be noted, Nazir Chohan, was arrested by police on Tuesday in a first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint from Adviser to the prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar at Lahore’s Race Course police.

Later, a session court in Lahore had granted bail Chohan.

The court had approved his bail against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and directed the police to release him after the bonds are submitted. “The sections under which the suspect was arrested come under bailable offence,” the court had remarked.