Court seeks reply from Rana Sanaullah, Maryam in Zaman Park operation

Lahore’s session court on Tuesday sought a response from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, IG Punjab and others in a case related to the Zaman Park operation, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by the sessions judge hearing PTI’s plea seeking registration of case against Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Punjab IGP, CCPO Lahore and others over the operation at Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

The plea stated that police violated the home privacy during the raid in Zaman Park. The court was urged to pass orders for the registration of cases against the respondents.

After the initial hearing, the Lahore sessions court summoned a reply from Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah and others and adjourned further hearing of the case by March 24.

Separately, former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has filed a contempt of court plea against the police operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Imran Khan submitted a contempt plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Zaman Park police operation in which the Punjab chief secretary, Inspector General (IG) Punjab and others were made parties.

