Imran Khan files contempt plea against Zaman Park police operation

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has filed a contempt of court plea against the police operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Khan submitted a contempt plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Zaman Park police operation in which the Punjab chief secretary, Inspector General (IG) Punjab and others were made parties.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The petition stated that the police force carried out an ‘illegal operation’ at his Zaman Park residence on March 18 and violated his fundamental rights. Khan stated in his petition that the Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped the police from any action which was violated.

Read: PTI workers booked for attacking Elite Force vehicle

Khan sought contempt of court proceedings against the parties.

In a relevant development today, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi announced to form Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the ‘terror’ incidents that took place during the Zaman Park operation.

Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, during a press conference, said the JIT will be notified today by the provincial government to probe the ‘terror’ incidents.

READ: PUNJAB CM ANNOUNCES TO FORM JIT TO PROBE ZAMAN PARK CLASHES

He claimed that pictures of ‘terrorists’ staying in Zaman Park are available with them and went on to say his government will ensure the writ of the statement at any cost.

“I have given a “free hand” to the police to establish the writ of the state in the province.” The Punjab CM said he had been asking the law enforcement agencies to hold back but will no longer do so.

Naqvi said he will also write to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to inform it about whatever is happening in Punjab except for politics.

Comments