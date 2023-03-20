Punjab CM announces to form JIT to probe Zaman Park clashes

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Monday announced to form Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the ‘terror’ incidents that took place during the Zaman Park operation, ARY News reported.

Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, during a press conference, said the JIT will be notified today by the provincial government to probe the ‘terror’ incidents.

He claimed that pictures of ‘terrorists’ staying in Zaman Park are available with them and went on to say his government will ensure the writ of the statement at any cost.

“I have given a “free hand” to the police to establish the writ of the state in the province.” The Punjab CM said he had been asking the law enforcement agencies to hold back but will no longer do so.

Naqvi said he will also write to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to inform it about whatever is happening in Punjab except for politics.

Police likely to conduct another operation at Zaman Park

The police force is likely to conduct another ‘grand operation’ at residence of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore’s Zaman Park, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the police have started preparations to conduct another ‘grand operation’ at Imran Khan’s residence. The operation will be carried out under the cases registered last day.

