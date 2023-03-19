PTI workers booked for attacking Elite Force vehicle

LAHORE: Punjab police on Sunday booked 150 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers over charges of attacking an Elite Force vehicle near at Kanal Road near Zaman Park, ARY News reported.

The case has been registered against 150 unidentified PTI workers at the Race Course police station under vandalism charges.

The FIR states that the Elite Force patrolling team was attacked by 150 unidentified PTI workers at Kanal Road at the ‘behest’ of the party’s senior leadership.

The attackers also snatched a riffle from the patrolling party, three bulletproof jackets, plastic helmets and a mobile phone, the FIR read.

Read more: Imran Khan booked under terror charges for judicial complex chaos

Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders were booked in a case pertaining to vandalism at the capital’s judicial complex during his appearance at the court in the Toshakhana case.

The case was registered at the counter-terrorism department (CTD) police station under various sections of crimes including Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

Comments