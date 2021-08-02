Court sends accused Zahir Jaffar to jail in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday sent Zahir Jaffar, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, on judicial remand to jail, ARY News reported.

The court sent Zahir Jaffar on 14 days remand to jail, directing the police to produce the accused before a duty magistrate on August 16.

The police earlier produced the accused before the court and pleaded to send him to jail on judicial remand. “The investigation with the suspect has been completed,” investigation officer told the court.

“If you want to say something to the court,” the Judge asked accused Zahir Jaffar. “My counsel will talk,” he answered.

“The investigation with the accused for now has been completed,” state counsel said. “A complete investigation means ‘complete’. Police used to bring a supplementary charge sheet in court,” the judge remarked.

In an earlier hearing defence counsel argued against the extension of further remand after the police sought a three-day extension.

Shah Khawar Advocate, who was representing the victim family, argued that 40-hour footage has been recovered by police from Zahir Jaffar’s home that had unearthed new revelations.

“It has shed light on the involvement of some new characters,” he said while demanding an extension in the physical remand.

The defense counsel, however, opposed it saying that the suspect had undergone a polygraph test while recovery has also been made from his possession. “Why there is a need for an extension?” he asked.

The court initially reserved its verdict on the matter and when resumed hearing announced to hand over Zahir Jaffar to police for another two-day physical remand.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffar, in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.